PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.71.

NYSE:PVH traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $56.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 44.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

