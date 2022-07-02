Q Investments (CVE:QI) Shares Down 27.5%

Q Investments Ltd. (CVE:QI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 27.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 74,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 101,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The company has a market capitalization of C$26.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 143.57, a current ratio of 143.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.
