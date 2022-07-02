Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $125.00.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.19.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.20.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

