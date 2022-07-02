Quant Price Reaches $55.16 (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $55.16 or 0.00285931 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $665.93 million and approximately $23.81 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000417 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.68 or 0.02051046 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006312 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

