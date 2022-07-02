QuarkChain (QKC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.29 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $65.38 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

