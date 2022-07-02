Qubitica 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00289434 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.02055102 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002413 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006324 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Qubitica

QBIT is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

