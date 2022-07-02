Rage Fan Reaches Market Capitalization of $128,755.55 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $128,755.55 and $3,258.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00154852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.71 or 0.00631915 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085099 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

