RAI Finance (SOFI) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.65 million and $566,236.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00160737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00649613 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00083951 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016144 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

