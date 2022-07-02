Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.65

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 3414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 18.05%.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.