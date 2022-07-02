Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Down 47.0% in June

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the May 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

RJF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,710. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.