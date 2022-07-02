Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Razor Energy stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Razor Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

