RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the May 31st total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 35.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $137,997.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,158 shares in the company, valued at $215,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,825,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $512,440 and sold 109,137 shares worth $2,258,269. 20.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 24,437 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 63,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 25.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 39,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

