RealFevr Price Tops $0.0009 (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. RealFevr has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $1,053.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RealFevr has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00152272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00805245 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00085755 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016206 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

RealFevr Coin Trading

