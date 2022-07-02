RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Cap Reaches $176.24 Million

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00276668 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00080117 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00069006 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.