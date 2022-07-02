Refinable Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $996,902.41 and $130,736.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00168632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.81 or 0.00630337 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

