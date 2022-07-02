Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN) Trading 7% Higher

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. 70,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 103,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61.
Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) Company Profile (CVE:REN)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.