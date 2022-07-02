Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN) Trading 7% Higher

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. 70,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 103,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61.

Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.

