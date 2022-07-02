Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RNECY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 313,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,277. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

