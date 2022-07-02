RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 1,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 59,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

