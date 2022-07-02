Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 2nd (AAU, AKBA, ATHX, AVGR, CETX, CYD, ENDP, HIL, PCYG, PSTI)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, July 2nd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

