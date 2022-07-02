Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading Down 2.5%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $229.00 and last traded at $229.20. 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.04.
Reserve Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSRV)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reserve Petroleum (RSRV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Reserve Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reserve Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.