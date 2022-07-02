Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading Down 2.5%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $229.00 and last traded at $229.20. 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.04.

Reserve Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSRV)

The Reserve Petroleum Company, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 23.9 net gas wells producing primarily gas and 33.9 net wells producing oil with interests in 8,964 net producing acres.

