Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Short Interest Up 46.6% in June

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,490,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 8,520,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,262,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after buying an additional 595,536 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,621,000 after buying an additional 49,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,878,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QSR traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. 1,440,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.76.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

