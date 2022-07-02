Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $438.82

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 438.82 ($5.38) and traded as high as GBX 443.35 ($5.44). Restore shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.34), with a volume of 88,640 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($6.99) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £574.03 million and a PE ratio of 5,250.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 438.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 453.15.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

