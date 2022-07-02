Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $438.82

Restore plc (LON:RSTGet Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 438.82 ($5.38) and traded as high as GBX 443.35 ($5.44). Restore shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.34), with a volume of 88,640 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($6.99) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £574.03 million and a PE ratio of 5,250.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 438.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 453.15.

Restore Company Profile (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

