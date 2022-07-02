Reviewing Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sequans Communications and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -13.04% N/A -21.57% Applied Materials 27.20% 57.17% 26.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sequans Communications and Applied Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $50.88 million 2.46 -$20.26 million ($0.20) -13.15 Applied Materials $23.06 billion 3.25 $5.89 billion $7.50 11.50

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sequans Communications and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 Applied Materials 0 8 17 0 2.68

Sequans Communications currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 223.19%. Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $151.27, indicating a potential upside of 75.34%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Risk and Volatility

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Sequans Communications on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequans Communications (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications S.A. designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. The company provides a comprehensive product portfolio for 5G/4G massive IoT applications based on its Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. It also offers a product portfolio for 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 and Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

