Reviewing Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Wejo Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $12.42 million 0.94 -$16.68 million ($0.11) -0.76 Wejo Group $2.57 million 45.68 -$217.78 million N/A N/A

Digerati Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Digerati Technologies and Wejo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wejo Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $0.15, indicating a potential upside of 79.64%. Wejo Group has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 504.84%. Given Wejo Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Wejo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -30.01% -14.86% 12.17% Wejo Group N/A N/A -116.42%

Digerati Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

