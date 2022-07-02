Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

RAD stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $381.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

