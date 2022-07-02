Robust Token One Day Volume Hits $550.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Robust Token has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for approximately $5.58 or 0.00029077 BTC on exchanges. Robust Token has a market cap of $133,507.27 and $550.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

