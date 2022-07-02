Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $111.81 million and approximately $439,541.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for $10.88 or 0.00056244 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

