Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 36.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 216,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,750,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.76.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

