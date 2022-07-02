Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Up 99.3% in June

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the May 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.
Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.65. 137,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,618. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after buying an additional 238,829 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after purchasing an additional 798,106 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,955,000 after purchasing an additional 207,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,658 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $183,509,000 after purchasing an additional 491,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
