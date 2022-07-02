Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Up 99.3% in June

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the May 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.65. 137,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,618. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after buying an additional 238,829 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after purchasing an additional 798,106 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,955,000 after purchasing an additional 207,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,658 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $183,509,000 after purchasing an additional 491,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.