Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 31001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
Rogue Resources Company Profile (CVE:RRS)
