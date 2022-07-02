Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 31001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Rogue Resources Company Profile (CVE:RRS)

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

