Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $37,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105,822 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,768 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.47.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $400.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.51. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

