Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.62

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 9760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $687.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

