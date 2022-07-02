Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €100.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($115.96) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €62.30 ($66.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. Puma has a twelve month low of €60.30 ($64.15) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($122.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €80.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.23.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.