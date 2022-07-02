Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 530.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 520.25 ($6.38).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 320 ($3.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.61) to GBX 632 ($7.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 575 ($7.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.69) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 270.30 ($3.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 308.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 379.17. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 257.43 ($3.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.24). The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a yield of 3.88%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

