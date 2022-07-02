RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at KeyCorp

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RPT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $841.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. RPT Realty has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

