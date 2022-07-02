Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $18.20

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.20 or 0.00094897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $246,058.69 and approximately $61.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00157780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00451530 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00085685 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016467 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

