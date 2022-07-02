Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

RSI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

RSI opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.80. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $491,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at $19,236,473.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 92,327 shares of company stock worth $562,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 144.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 40,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

