Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Update

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SABRP opened at $83.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.64. Sabre has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $160.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th were issued a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 220,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,071,000 after buying an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 185,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,996,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sabre by 2,218.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 48,012 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,908,000.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

