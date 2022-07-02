Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Update

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ SABRP opened at $83.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.64. Sabre has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $160.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th were issued a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
