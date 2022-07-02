Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the May 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SGLDF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.04. 12,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,421. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

