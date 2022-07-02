Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the May 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS SGLDF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.04. 12,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,421. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
