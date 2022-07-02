Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Salzgitter stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $5.16.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.91) to €28.60 ($30.43) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.23) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

Salzgitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.