Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SDVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

