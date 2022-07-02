Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

SAR stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 64.65% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

