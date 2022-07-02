Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.6 days.

Shares of SBGSF traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $115.68 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.69.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

