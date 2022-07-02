Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.09

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 1022038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBGSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($191.49) to €175.00 ($186.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($212.77) to €185.00 ($196.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.4592 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

