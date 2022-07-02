Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000.

SCHO stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

