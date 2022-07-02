Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.07

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 12948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCRYY. UBS Group upped their price target on Scor from €33.00 ($35.11) to €35.10 ($37.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scor from €27.50 ($29.26) to €28.00 ($29.79) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Get Scor alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Scor Se will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Scor’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.