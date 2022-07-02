Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on SMG. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.63. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $72.58 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

In related news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

