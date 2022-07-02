ScPrime Market Capitalization Achieves $9.48 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $13,385.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004163 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,150,029 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

