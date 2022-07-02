Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Gap Up to $3,838.46

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3,838.46, but opened at $3,919.00. Seaboard shares last traded at $3,903.56, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $89.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Seaboard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Seaboard by 45.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Seaboard by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

