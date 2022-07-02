SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading Down 2.4%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.76. 48,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 88,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $149.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.19.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter.
SEACOR Marine Company Profile (NYSE:SMHI)
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.
